Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.51. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.