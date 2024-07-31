Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,213. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHO. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

