Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.900-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stryker also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $372.05.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $330.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,805. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

