SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 56,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGRP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 67,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.57. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,709,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,477,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SPAR Group news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,709,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,477,706.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $32,074.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,310.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,019,901 shares of company stock worth $1,844,717. 59.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

