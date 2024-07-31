Short Interest in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Declines By 21.8%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 817,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Popular Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.28. 380,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,994. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Popular has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $105.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $66,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $22,184,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $19,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

