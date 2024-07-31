Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Expands By 22.6%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 299,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,324,842 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,103. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JILL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JILL

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of JILL stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 87,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $403.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.