Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Drops By 11.2%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Iberdrola Price Performance
OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. 25,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,977. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Iberdrola has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $54.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Iberdrola Company Profile
