Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Drops By 11.2%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. 25,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,977. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Iberdrola has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $54.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

