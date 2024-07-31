Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Rises By 22.2%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

DFLIW remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.