Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Rises By 22.2%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
DFLIW remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About Dragonfly Energy
