Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Increases By 16.9%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bitcoin Depot Price Performance
BTMWW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 33,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,793. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
Bitcoin Depot Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.