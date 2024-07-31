Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Increases By 16.9%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BTMWW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 33,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,793. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

