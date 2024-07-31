Short Interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Grows By 19.0%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 188,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGLC remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,857. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BioNexus Gene Lab

About BioNexus Gene Lab

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. ( NASDAQ:BGLC Free Report ) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

