Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SNY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 1,889,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,106. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

