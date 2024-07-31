San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SJT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 169,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,313. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.86.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.64% and a return on equity of 715.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,061,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 130,651 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

