San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SJT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 169,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,313. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.86.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.64% and a return on equity of 715.03%.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.
