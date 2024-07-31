Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2024 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/26/2024 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Helmerich & Payne had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

7/15/2024 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.50 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. 2,806,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

