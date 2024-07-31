Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Up 22.0% in July

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 206,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,092. The company has a market cap of $819.74 million, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.99. Radware has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Radware by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Radware by 9.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

