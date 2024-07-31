Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.500-16.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$16.85 EPS.
Public Storage Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $304.37. 533,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,572. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $314.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.50.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on PSA
Insider Transactions at Public Storage
In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.