Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Update

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $347.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

