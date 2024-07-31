Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,451 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up approximately 2.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $39,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,620. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

