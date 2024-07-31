Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Short Interest Update

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 745,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OPAD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. 50,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,892. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 8,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,174.31. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,073,887 shares in the company, valued at $14,662,440.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian Bair acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,711.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 97,717 shares of company stock worth $500,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

