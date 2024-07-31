Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Update

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 865,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

