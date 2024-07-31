O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.250 EPS.
O-I Glass Trading Up 1.4 %
OI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 2,900,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
