O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.250 EPS.

OI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 2,900,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.89.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

