NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Short Interest Update

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NWTN Stock Down 4.0 %

NWTN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,582. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

