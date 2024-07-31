Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.19 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

