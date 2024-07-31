NFT Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,064.57 or 1.00121493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00070954 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

