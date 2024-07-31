Mdex Market Capitalization Tops $17.80 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Mdex token can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $17.80 million and $917,728.50 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

