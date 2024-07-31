KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,098.47

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. KRYZA Exchange has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00759524 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

