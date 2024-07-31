Kava Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.98 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $436.33 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00039860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,102 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

