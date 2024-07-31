Kaspa (KAS) Price Up 10% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and approximately $89.79 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,326,713,162 coins and its circulating supply is 24,325,486,423 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,319,977,193.419815 with 24,318,752,795.847122 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.19403323 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $88,964,566.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

