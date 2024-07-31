JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.