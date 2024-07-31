Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 9,600 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHAL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.10.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.01%. As a group, analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

