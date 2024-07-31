Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 15,158 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 197,046 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,823,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 166,640 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in GoPro by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 156,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 118,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

GPRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 1,061,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $227.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $155.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

