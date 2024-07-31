Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Medifast worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,397,000 after buying an additional 113,734 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Medifast by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MED traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. 336,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $108.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medifast last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

