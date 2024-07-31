Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,249 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Interface worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth about $2,027,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Interface by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 83,932 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 499,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $294,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TILE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

