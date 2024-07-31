Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,162,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,161,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 1,784,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,992. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

