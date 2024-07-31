Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 402,843 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 790,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after acquiring an additional 436,043 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 113.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth about $2,318,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. 649,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $703.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $127,193.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,079 shares of company stock valued at $859,233. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

