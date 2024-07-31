Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,086 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,252 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 440,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,155 shares of company stock valued at $231,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. 505,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,450. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

