Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Core & Main worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,700 shares of company stock worth $3,637,752. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. 1,007,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

