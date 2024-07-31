Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Argan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $110,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,176,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,586.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,039 shares of company stock worth $6,520,525. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Argan

Argan Trading Up 0.7 %

AGX traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.61. 120,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,533. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.