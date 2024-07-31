Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,515 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Alector worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 526,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 301,936 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 387,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,711. The company has a market capitalization of $603.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

