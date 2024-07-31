iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,297 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.3% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.04. 1,135,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,333. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

