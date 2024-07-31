iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.6% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $545.01. 3,661,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,789. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $470.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

