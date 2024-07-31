Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:OIA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 93,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,392. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.