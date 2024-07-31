Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJR stock remained flat at $22.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $22.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
