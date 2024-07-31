Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJR stock remained flat at $22.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 177,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

