Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CART. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,818,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 304,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 391,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,983,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,802 shares of company stock worth $2,334,076. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. 1,856,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

