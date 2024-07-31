Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 198,720 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 198,720 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,660,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $140,432,000 after purchasing an additional 264,307 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $7,706,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,619. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.