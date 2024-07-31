Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $11.94 Million Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 190,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,935,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $5,361,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,775 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

NYSE AMN traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. 1,224,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,639. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

