Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $6.82 Million in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 394,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 343,772 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BLCO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 1,257,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.