Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $4.20 Million in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 219,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after purchasing an additional 262,145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,814,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LEG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,309. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Leggett & Platt



Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

