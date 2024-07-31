Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $4.79 Million Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 197.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 325,963 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.58% of El Pollo Loco worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 212,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. 176,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $370.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

