Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $14.36 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. 1,251,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,335. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

