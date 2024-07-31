Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $10.26 Million Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 792,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,527 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 79,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 144,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.91. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

